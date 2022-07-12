Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce 2023 U.S. dates, with concerts planned in Portland, Seattle

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band finally announced 2023 dates. It’s not surprising that the iconic rocker is touring again.

During a 2020 interview, with The Spokesman-Review, E Street guitarist Steven Van Zandt was asked about touring.

“We can’t wait to get out and get on the road again,” Van Zandt said. “Who knows when that will be because of this (the pandemic)? We’re not getting any younger. We only have so many tours left in us.”

The closest the Boss and his band come to Spokane is Feb. 25 at the Moda Center in Portland and Feb. 27 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Springsteen plays Denver March 2.

Tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan program go on sale at 8:59 p.m. PDT Sunday. To register, visit ticketmaster.com.