Motorcyclist killed in crash in Spokane Valley after fleeing from police

An attempted traffic stop in Spokane Valley turned fatal when a motorcyclist who fled from police crashed and died just after midnight Tuesday morning near Mansfield Avenue and Pines Road, Washington State Patrol said in a news release.

A trooper attempted to pull over the motorcycle driver, Chase P. Eddy, 28, of Ephrata, while traveling north on Pines Road approaching the Mansfield intersection. Eddy fled and ran through a red light at the intersection, WSP said. A Honda Fit was driving through the intersection at the same time and struck Eddy’s Yamaha motorcycle, ejecting him from the bike.

Although Eddy was wearing a helmet, he was pronounced dead at the scene, WSP said.

Another motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley left a man with severe injuries on Monday.