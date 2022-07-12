Motorcyclist killed in crash in Spokane Valley after fleeing from police
July 12, 2022 Updated Tue., July 12, 2022 at 9:44 a.m.
An attempted traffic stop in Spokane Valley turned fatal when a motorcyclist who fled from police crashed and died just after midnight Tuesday morning near Mansfield Avenue and Pines Road, Washington State Patrol said in a news release.
A trooper attempted to pull over the motorcycle driver, Chase P. Eddy, 28, of Ephrata, while traveling north on Pines Road approaching the Mansfield intersection. Eddy fled and ran through a red light at the intersection, WSP said. A Honda Fit was driving through the intersection at the same time and struck Eddy’s Yamaha motorcycle, ejecting him from the bike.
Although Eddy was wearing a helmet, he was pronounced dead at the scene, WSP said.
Another motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley left a man with severe injuries on Monday.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.