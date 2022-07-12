People’s Pharmacy: Will metformin prevent breast cancer?

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D.

Q. Should women take metformin to prevent breast cancer even if they are not diabetic? I have read that this diabetes drug might have anti-cancer benefits.

A. We wish there was a straightforward answer to your thoughtful question. A review of metformin to prevent breast cancer reveals a range of results (International Journal of Molecular Sciences, March 2022). In some studies, metformin appeared to help, especially against estrogen receptor-positive tumors. In other studies, however, this insulin-sensitizing drug had no preventive impact.

For treating breast cancer, women with diabetes who take metformin seem to do better. A new randomized controlled trial recruited 3,649 women with breast cancer but no diabetes (JAMA, May 24, 2022).

The eight-year follow-up results were disappointing. Women who were randomized to take metformin were no more likely to avoid cancer complications than those on placebo. Unless research uncovers more positive results, there is no compelling reason for a woman without diabetes to take metformin.

Q. When I was a kid, the dermatologist burned warts off my fingers with some sort of electric needle device. It hurt like heck!

Later, as an adult, a different dermatologist used liquid nitrogen to freeze off a wart. It was also somewhat painful.

Now my grandson has a wart. I have seen over-the-counter products that use some sort of gas to create cold temperatures on an applicator. How well do they work to eliminate warts?

A. There are at least two options that use cold for home treatment of warts. One type of device uses dimethylether and propane, as for example, in the Compound W Freeze Off device. In the other type, cold is generated from nitrous oxide in the device. Compound W NitroFreeze uses this approach.

European dermatologists investigated how well these ingredients work on common and plantar wars in a small study (Dermatology and Therapy, June 2018). After three applications, 70% of the warts treated with nitrous oxide had disappeared compared to 46% of those treated with dimethylether/propane. That difference is significant, and the investigators concluded that the nitrous oxide device is a safe, user-friendly and effective wart treatment for home use.

Q. After reading your column about Lp(a) as a risk factor for heart disease, we asked my husband’s cardiologist for a blood test. He refused, saying that my husband was already on a statin and nothing else would be helpful. Is he right?

A. We recently interviewed one of the country’s leading experts on Lp(a), cardiologist Sotirios Tsimikas of the University of California, San Diego. He recommends that everyone be tested for this important cardiac risk factor.

A strong family history of heart disease could indicate a genetic tendency for high levels of Lp(a). A cholesterol-lowering diet won’t affect this risk factor and statins actually raise it.

You can learn more about lipoprotein a and its role in both atherosclerosis and calcification of heart valves in our eGuide to Cholesterol Control and Heart Health. This online resource is available under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. You will also learn about ways to help lower Lp(a) levels with niacin, PCSK9 inhibitors and a low-carb diet.

