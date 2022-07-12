Reunions
July 12, 2022 Updated Tue., July 12, 2022 at 5:55 p.m.
Lewis and Clark High School 60th reunion – Open to all 1962 graduates of LC High. Sept. 16-18. To RSVP, contact Carol Richardson Boisjolie by mail at 1417 W. York Ave., Spokane, 99205 or by phone at (509) 328-7383.
North Central High School 50th reunion – Open to all 1972 graduates of North Central High School. Appetizers will be served, no host bar available. To RSVP and for payment information, contact nchs1972@yahoo.com. Tickets need to be purchased by July 30. $30/per person.
John R. Rogers High School 50th reunion – Open to all 1972 graduates of John R. Rogers High School. Sept. 24. The main event will be held at the Northside Eagles Lodge, 6410 N. Lidgerwood St. For more information, email rogers1972reunion@gmail.com and for verification, (509) 218-1182. $35/per person.
