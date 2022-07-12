Six-run fifth inning lifts Spokane Indians over Eugene in series opener

By staff reports

EUGENE – Andrew Quezada put together a quality start and got plenty of support as the visiting Spokane Indians defeated the Eugene Emeralds 9-0 to open a six-game Northwest League series at PK Park on Tuesday.

Quezada (6-0) went six shutout innings and allowed just two hits. He walked one and struck out six. The 25-year-old right-hander threw 87 pitches, 53 for strikes.

Leading 2-0, the Indians (7-8, second half) scored six runs in the fifth inning off Emeralds reliever Nick Morreale.

Warming Bernabel led off with a solo homer, his third in as many games. Hunter Goodman walked, then Colin Simpson singled to center.

With one down, Braiden Ward singled to score Goodman and Simpson moved to third. Ward stole second, then Zac Veen singled with two down to drive in both.

Julio Carreras followed with a two-run homer to center, his 10th of the season.

Morreale allowed six runs on five hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Veen added a solo homer, his 11th of the season, in the eighth.

Veen, Carreras and Bernabel finished with three hits apiece as the Indians accumulated 16 hits. Veen added his league-leading 36th stolen base.

Bernabel, who was added to the roster on July 3, is 9 for 26 (.346) with three homers and six RBIs since he was promoted from Low-A Fresno.

Veen knocked in three, tying him with Vancouver’s Addison Barger for the league RBI lead.

Eugene, the league’s first-half champion, fell to 8-8. The series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.