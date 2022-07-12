‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ dominate Emmy nominations again, with room for newbies like ‘Severance’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’

By Kate Feldman New York Daily News

Two shows, one about the nicest people in the world and the other about some of the cruelest, swept the Emmy nominations Tuesday.

“Succession,” HBO’s hit drama about a ruthless New York City-based family vying for their father’s love and his massive media company, racked up a whopping 25 nominations, including best drama, while “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+’s comedy about a hapless football coach and his even more hapless soccer team, scored 20 of its own.

Fifty first-time nominees heard their name called by hosts JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero, including the late Chadwick Boseman for “What If…?” Jennifer Coolidge for “The White Lotus,” Andrew Garfield for “Under the Banner of Heaven” and Adam Scott for “Severance.”

“The White Lotus,” Mike White’s satirical vacation series, scored nominations for almost its entire cast, including Coolidge, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn.

“Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building” held down the fort for comedies, while network newcomer “Abbott Elementary” scored a pleasantly surprising best comedy nomination, as well as acting nods for Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams.

Global sensation “Squid Game,” a dystopian competition show in which contestants fight for their lives, racked up 14 nominations, including best drama, making it the first non-English language show in that category.

Netflix’s sci-fi “Stranger Things” snuck into the best drama category, while “Better Call Saul’s” Rhea Seehorn earned her long-awaited first nomination, alongside co-star Bob Odenkirk.

“I am thrilled beyond words for this nomination,” Odenkirk said in a statement.

“Yes, I’ve been nominated in this category before, but this is particularly special because of the intense experience of this final season of Saul shooting, the amazing writing as Jimmy/Saul becomes yet ANOTHER iteration of himself, the wonderful work by my castmates, our amazing guest cast, and just the density of feelings in front of camera and behind in a momentous year. I am especially thrilled for my scene partner and friend Rhea Seehorn whose outstanding, wonderful, multi-facted performance is rightly being celebrated. This show is one-of-a-kind and I’ll treasure each of these high points, there have been so many, and I’m thankful for everything.”

Surprisingly absent from the nominations were “This Is Us,” which wrapped its final, teary season in late May, and Taylor Sheridan’s hit “Yellowstone.”