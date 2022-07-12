What’s Worth Watching: ‘Cement Suitcase,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’

Following the recent local premiere of “All Sorts,” (2021) indie director Rick Castaneda’s first film, “Cement Suitcase” is making its streaming debut.

“Cement Suitcase” follows Franklin (Dwayne Bartholomew), the Yakima Valley’s top wine salesman, as he comes to terms with his girlfriend’s (Kristina Guerrero) infidelity. As Franklin struggles to confront her, he inadvertently befriends the “other man” (Shawn Parsons).

Following its 2013 premiere, the film toured the festival circuit, landing screenings at the Tacoma Film Festival, the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, and the Dances with Films Festival, where it took home the prestigious Audience Award. During its festival run, “Cement Suitcase” won five awards, including a Director’s Choice Award and Best Narrative Feature.

“More than anything, this is a film about letting go,” Castaneda said in a press release. “Writing the film was a way of giving myself the courage to actually take chances.”

“Cement Suitcase” is available on Amazon Prime Video, Redbox, Hoopla, and Vudu.

Also, this week, Hulu treats us to the return of “What We Do in the Shadows” and a musical dive into the world of “Bob’s Burgers.”

“What We Do in the Shadows” (2019) – Set in the same universe as the 2014 mockumentary horror film of the same name, “What We Do in the Shadows” follows a new trio of incompetent vampires – Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) – their energy vampire roommate, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and Nandor’s familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) on a series of doomed, laugh-out-loud adventures through Staten Island, NY. Returning for a fourth season, “What We Do in the Shadows” is available on Hulu.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” (2022) – Based on the popular animated series, this musical comedy follows Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda Belcher (John Roberts) as they work together to pay their bills and save the restaurant amidst a series of increasingly absurd roadblocks. Meanwhile, their children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal), face their own struggles. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is available on Hulu and HBO Max.