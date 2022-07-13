The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Assistant professor’s name misspelled

July 13, 2022 Updated Wed., July 13, 2022 at 5:29 p.m.

Assistant professor’s name misspelled

The name of Vivienne Baldassare, an assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Washington State University, was misspelled in an article on Wednesday’s front page about the first images released from the James Webb Space Telescope.

