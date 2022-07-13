Hillyard fire causes about $100,000 in damages to apartment
July 13, 2022 Updated Wed., July 13, 2022 at 8:26 p.m.
An early morning Hillyard apartment fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages Wednesday.
Firefighters responded around 3:50 a.m. to the 2900 block of East Olympic Avenue to a report of a possible apartment fire, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release. Units arrived in less than four minutes and discovered a fire on the exterior of a two-story residence that extended up the side of the structure and into the attic, the release said.
Occupants of the residence made it out safely because of functioning smoke detectors, the release said. Crews contained the fire within 10 minutes of arrival.
The fire damaged the exterior of the structure and the attic. The first and second floors were damaged by smoke and water.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
