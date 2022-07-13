Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Valley weekend crash; alleged drunken driver’s charge upgraded to vehicular homicide

The motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver last weekend in Spokane Valley has died.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the motorcyclist.

Bonita M. Powers, 61, was initially booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault, but that charge was upgraded to vehicular homicide after the motorcyclist died, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Spokane Valley deputies responded about 8:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle on the 16800 block of East Sprague Avenue, according to a previous sheriff’s office release.

Initial information indicated an SUV was on the north side of Sprague and pulled in front of the westbound motorcyclist while attempting to turn east on Sprague, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office learned Tuesday from the hospital that the motorcycle rider died from his injuries.

A breath test showed Powers, identified as the driver of the SUV, had a blood alcohol content of .144, exceeding the .08 legal limit in Washington.

Powers remained in jail Wednesday night with a $100,000 bond. She is scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday in front of Spokane County Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel.