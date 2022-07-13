The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 71° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Valley weekend crash; alleged drunken driver’s charge upgraded to vehicular homicide

July 13, 2022 Updated Wed., July 13, 2022 at 8:15 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver last weekend in Spokane Valley has died.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the motorcyclist.

Bonita M. Powers, 61, was initially booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault, but that charge was upgraded to vehicular homicide after the motorcyclist died, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Spokane Valley deputies responded about 8:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle on the 16800 block of East Sprague Avenue, according to a previous sheriff’s office release.

Initial information indicated an SUV was on the north side of Sprague and pulled in front of the westbound motorcyclist while attempting to turn east on Sprague, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office learned Tuesday from the hospital that the motorcycle rider died from his injuries.

A breath test showed Powers, identified as the driver of the SUV, had a blood alcohol content of .144, exceeding the .08 legal limit in Washington.

Powers remained in jail Wednesday night with a $100,000 bond. She is scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday in front of Spokane County Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety