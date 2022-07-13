Ninth-inning rally lifts Spokane Indians over Eugene 5-2

From staff reports.

EUGENE – The visiting Spokane Indians sent 12 batters to the plate in an eight-run ninth inning rally Wednesday and beat the Eugene Emeralds 9-5 in a Northwest League game at PK Park.

Spokane (8-8, second half) trailed 5-0 entering the eighth. Warming Bernabel’s two-out single knocked in Drew Romo from second to break up the shutout.

Spokane’s Ronaiker Palma led off the ninth with a solo homer, his second of the season, then three consecutive hits – the last a double by Zac Veen – led to another run.

Julio Carreras followed with a two-run double to tie it, Romo walked and Bernabel reached on an infield single to load the bases.

Hunter Goodman lashed a two-run single and Palma followed with Spokane’s seventh hit of the inning, an RBI single and the eighth consecutive Indians hitter to reach.

The Indians picked up their final run on a fielder’s choice.

Carter Aldrete and Luis Toribio hit back-to-back homers off Indians starter Mike Ruff in the third.

The Emeralds (8-9) got to Ruff again for three more in the fifth, including Luis Matos’ third home run of the season.

Ruff allowed five runs on six hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Veen stole two bases, extending his league-leading total to 38.

Carreras went 2 for 4 with a walk to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Over the stretch, the 22-year-old shortstop is batting .470 (24 for 51) with 11 doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs.

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.