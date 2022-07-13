Reader Photo: Ground squirrels up to their usual antics

Photographer Angela Marie took this photo of a family of Columbian ground squirrels near Hauser Lake.

“The Columbian ground squirrel is an engaging animal full of entertaining antics,” she wrote. “Their standard greeting consists of touching their noses and mouths together for about 1 to 5 seconds.”

