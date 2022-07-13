The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 71° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Small wildfire breaks out in Idaho Panhandle National Forests

July 13, 2022 Updated Wed., July 13, 2022 at 8:32 p.m.

By Nick Gibson nickg@spokesman.com(509) 459-5443

A wildfire broke out in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests near Cataldo, Idaho, early Wednesday morning, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

The Buckner Fire was 2-3 acres and 40% contained as of midday Wednesday, said Jonathan Luhnow, a fire information officer for the IDL. The wildfire was detected around 4 a.m. and was expected to be fully contained by Wednesday night.

The wildfire was burning in a logging slash and no structures were threatened. The smoke was visible from Interstate 90, prompting several calls from passing travelers, Luhnow said.

IDL Fire Management and Shoshone County Fire District 1 and District 2 responded to the wildfire. Luhnow said IDL Fire had a bulldozer and excavator at the scene to help establish a perimeter around the fire.

Luhnow said it is not yet known what sparked the wildfire, but investigators with the IDL will determine the cause. If it was sparked by a human being, deliberately or accidentally, investigators may file charges.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety