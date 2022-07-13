Small wildfire breaks out in Idaho Panhandle National Forests

A wildfire broke out in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests near Cataldo, Idaho, early Wednesday morning, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

The Buckner Fire was 2-3 acres and 40% contained as of midday Wednesday, said Jonathan Luhnow, a fire information officer for the IDL. The wildfire was detected around 4 a.m. and was expected to be fully contained by Wednesday night.

The wildfire was burning in a logging slash and no structures were threatened. The smoke was visible from Interstate 90, prompting several calls from passing travelers, Luhnow said.

IDL Fire Management and Shoshone County Fire District 1 and District 2 responded to the wildfire. Luhnow said IDL Fire had a bulldozer and excavator at the scene to help establish a perimeter around the fire.

Luhnow said it is not yet known what sparked the wildfire, but investigators with the IDL will determine the cause. If it was sparked by a human being, deliberately or accidentally, investigators may file charges.