Spokane-based party planners cater to Kim Kardashian

When Modern Dreamers Slumber Co. owners Lili Klein and Njal Lundberg received a request for a custom slumber party in June, they were told it was for a VIP client.

Kim Kardashian obviously fit that description. She was seeking ideas for her daughter, North West, who was celebrating her ninth birthday in Coeur d’Alene.

“We were contacted by her party planners. I think they were planning to do the celebration up here and probably were looking for somebody local who would be able to make that happen,” Klein said. “We, of course, didn’t have any official confirmation until afterward.”

Kardashian’s party planners booked a spooky wilderness-themed slumber party for North West. Kardashian later shared a photo of the custom slumber party captioned “Camp North West” with her 324 million followers on Instagram.

“I was not expecting for Kim Kardashian to be one of our clients in the first year-and-a-half (of operation),” Klein said. “But it was awesome, and we were so excited.”

Modern Dreamers Slumber Co. is a Spokane-based luxury sleepover and events company that transforms traditional slumber parties into what they describe as a magical experience for clients.

Klein and Lundberg launched the company in October 2020.

“This was definitely born out of the pandemic. We were full-time stay-at-home moms looking to do something and kind of challenge ourselves,” Lundberg said. “And I think we knew what opportunities were out there in the kids birthday party space.”

The two business partners borrowed a friend’s shop, learned to sew and built the company’s tents. They designed a company logo and created a website allowing customers to quickly and easily book themed slumber parties.

“We hand make a lot of the décor that you see in our themes,” Klein said. “We make a lot of our own custom pillows with inspirational designs and wording.”

The company’s slumber party themes include Gonzaga basketball, gaming, unicorns, mermaids, Boho dreaming, modern campout and more. It also offers seasonal and custom themes.

“We always ask clients afterward if they have ideas,” Klein said. “The kids always have fun things to contribute. We just want to make sure that we have something for everyone.”

Modern Dreamers Slumber Co.’s sleepover parties start at $250 for two people. A standard package with four tents is $350 with an option for more tents for an additional charge, according to the company’s website.

Packages include tents with air mattresses, sheets, throw blankets, decorative pillows, trays, lights, a personalized party sign and invitations. There’s also an option to add balloons, a starry-night projector and ingredients for s’mores, among other things.

“We like to say that it’s as easy as ordering something on Amazon in the sense that you go online, you fill out a very short form with your date and the theme you want,” Lundberg said. “If those things are available, it’s a quick deposit and contract that the client signs.”

The owners generally limit the service area to within a 20-mile radius of Spokane, but the company will also travel to Coeur d’Alene or other outlying areas for a fee.

The company handles sleepover party setup and removal the following day.

The owners also donate 10% of sales to local nonprofits Camp Fire Inland Northwest and Crosswalk Youth Shelter as part of the company’s mission to give back to the community, Klein said.

The partners aim to expand Modern Dreamers Slumber Co. into other markets and potentially find a commercial space for the company.

“Birthday parties come and go, but we hope that children look back and say, ‘Remember on my tenth birthday when I had six friends over for an epic sleepover?’ ” Lundberg said. “We are a partner in that.”