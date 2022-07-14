A night of roots-rock with the Avett Brothers

Prior to creating the HBO documentary “George Carlin’s American Dream,” directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio made “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers,” which screened at the South By Southwest film festival in 2018.

“I enjoyed making that documentary so much it made me think about focusing on making more of those,” Apatow said by phone from Los Angeles. “I enjoy making documentaries about those I’m big fans of, whether it’s George Carlin or the Avett Brothers.”

The roots rockers, who offer bits of folk and bluegrass, have been morphing since forming more than 20 years ago in North Carolina. Some of the evolution can be witnessed in “May It Last,” which is a revelatory film by Avett super fans. Apatow captured the Avett Brothers onstage and off.

“You have to see the Avetts live to truly appreciate what they do,” Apatow said. The Avett Brothers, who will appear Friday at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, are adept at melding light pop elements with crushing sadness.

Vocalist-guitarist Seth Avett and vocalist-banjo player Scott Avett, have been making music since they were children in the Tar Heel state. The Avetts remind music fans how special brotherly acts are, but there’s a difference between the leaders of the band, which is touring behind its latest EP, “The Gleam III.”

Unlike such iconic rocker brothers as the Kink’s Ray and Dave Davies and Oasis’ notorious Liam and Noel Gallagher, the Avetts get along. You can witness that by catching the documentary or while watching them share the stage at Northern Quest as they play their tunes, which range from whimsical and celebratory to earnest and poignant.