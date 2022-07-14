The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 68° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Entertainment

Avett Brothers reschedules Friday’s show at Northern Quest after band member contracts COVID-19

July 14, 2022 Updated Thu., July 14, 2022 at 7:27 p.m.

Seth (left) and Scott Avett (right), and bass player Bob Crawford, are the Avett Brothers, were scheduled to perform at Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Friday night but canceled after Scott Avett tested positive for COVID-19, Northern Quest said in a press release. (Crackerfarm)
Seth (left) and Scott Avett (right), and bass player Bob Crawford, are the Avett Brothers, were scheduled to perform at Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Friday night but canceled after Scott Avett tested positive for COVID-19, Northern Quest said in a press release. (Crackerfarm)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The Avett Brothers rescheduled four shows, including Friday’s show at Northern Quest Resort and Casino, because one of the band members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Northern Quest news release. The rescheduled show date at Northern Quest will be July 14, 2023.

“Unfortunately, Scott Avett has tested positive for Covid-19, so we must postpone and reschedule several dates,” the Avett Brothers said in the release. “We are disappointed but are looking forward to making it up to all of you at a later date.”

All purchased tickets will be honored for the July 2023 show. Refunds are available by request until June 2, 2023 at the Northern Quest Box Office. Call (509) 481-2800 or (877) 871-6772.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.