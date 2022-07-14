Avett Brothers reschedules Friday’s show at Northern Quest after band member contracts COVID-19

The Avett Brothers rescheduled four shows, including Friday’s show at Northern Quest Resort and Casino, because one of the band members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Northern Quest news release. The rescheduled show date at Northern Quest will be July 14, 2023.

“Unfortunately, Scott Avett has tested positive for Covid-19, so we must postpone and reschedule several dates,” the Avett Brothers said in the release. “We are disappointed but are looking forward to making it up to all of you at a later date.”

All purchased tickets will be honored for the July 2023 show. Refunds are available by request until June 2, 2023 at the Northern Quest Box Office. Call (509) 481-2800 or (877) 871-6772.