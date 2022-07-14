The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
A&E

Comic Tom Segura returns to Spokane for two shows at the FICA

Comedian Tom Segura will perform two shows Wednesday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane. The early show is sold out, but there are limited seats available for the 9:30 p.m. set. (Courtesy photo)
By Ed Condran edc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5440
Comics reached another echelon courtesy of cable TV specials and films a generation ago. That was the route Andrew “Dice” Clay followed to arenas. It was the same story for Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock.

However, much has changed. Tom Segura, who will perform Wednesday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts, blew up due to his Netflix specials and podcasts.

His podcast network, YMH Studios, is home to a variety of shows “Your Mom’s House,” which is co-hosted by his wife and fellow comic Christina Paxsitzky, “2 Bears, 1 Cave,” that’s co-hosted by comic Bert Kreischer, and his own interview show, “Tom Talks.”

And then there’s Segura’s appearances on such podcasts as “The Joe Rogan Experience” and his specials, 2014’s “Completely Normal,” 2016’s “Mostly Stories” and 2018’s “Disgraceful” have enabled the humorist to play and often sell out big halls.

If that’s not enough, Segura has become a cottage industry,. Segura is now an author. “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please,” is a collection of essays, which range from his childhood to his life as a celebrity.

Segura is at his best when riffing about his children, travel and porn. The Cincinnati native is a very specific comic, who cracks up the audience while riffing about minutiae.

Expect Segura to deliver a set of new material since he’s always changing it up on each tour.

Tom Segura appears Wednesday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. Tickets are $49, $69 and $99. Show times are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The early show is sold out, and limited seats remain, as of Wednesday, for the late show. For more information, (509) 279-7000, www.firstinterstatecenter.org

