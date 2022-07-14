Cummins names Rumsey as CEO

Jennifer Rumsey, the chief operating officer of Cummins Inc., was promoted to chief executive officer, becoming the first female leader of the 103-year-old engine maker.

Current CEO Tom Linebarger, 59, will step down from the role Aug. 1 and remain executive chairman, the Columbus, Indiana-based company said Thursday in a statement.

Rumsey, 48, who was appointed as the company’s first female COO in March 2021, was named a director in February and will retain the board seat.

Rumsey’s promotion will bring the number of women leading S&P 500 companies to 34, adding back to the ranks after female leaders at First Republic Bank and Match Group Inc. departed earlier this year.

It also follows the high-profile ouster this week of Sonia Syngal at Gap Inc. after 2.5 years in the job.

Gap was dropped from the S&P 500 earlier this year.

Rumsey previously led Cummins’ components division and was chief technical officer, where the company says she laid the foundation for the New Power Business unit and goals to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The company is trying to capitalize on the shift toward electric and hybrid engine technology, an effort boosted by its $2.6 billion acquisition this year of Meritor Inc.

Buoyed by rising sales and profits, Cummins has outpaced the market this year with shares down 8.5% through Wednesday, compared with a 20% slide in the S&P.

Conagra hikes prices further

Conagra Brands expects to raise prices on more of its food products over the coming months even while acknowledging that those hikes are starting to hurt demand.

The maker of Slim Jim jerky and Hunts tomato sauce said Thursday that additional price increases will take effect over the next two quarters to help offset higher costs.

Inflation-driven price hikes boosted the Chicago-based company’s sales in the three months ended May 29 but led to a 6.4% drop in volume.

Consumer companies must strike a delicate balance as they try to preserve margins in the face of the highest U.S. inflation in 40 years.

Conagra’s hikes have so far trailed the pace of rapidly rising costs and it anticipates further price hikes to have more of an effect on shopper demand in the coming year.

The company’s shares fell 7.8% at 9:40 a.m. in New York, their biggest drop in almost two months.

The stock had risen 4.7% this year through Wednesday’s close, outperforming both consumer-staples peers and the broader S&P 500 Index.

From wire reports