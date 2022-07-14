House Call: Don’t forget these 5 less-known tips to help protect you from the sun

Dr. Jeff Markin For The Spokesman-Review

We’ve reached peak sunshine season in Spokane Valley, and we deserve it after this spring. Many of us know the basics of sun protection, but there are some common gaps in our UV protection that can increase risk for skin cancer over time. Preventing a bad sunburn alone isn’t enough; smaller doses of UV ray damage also add up.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, with as many as 1 in 5 people in the U.S. developing skin cancer in their lifetime. Let’s hope you are consistently using a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher anywhere you are exposed to the sun. Here are a few areas we tend to forget or miss chances to turn up our sun safety, reduce UV exposure, and stay ahead of skin cancer.

You might not be using enough sunscreen

How much you use and how often boosts the protection factor. No matter what kind of sunscreen protection, we must reapply every two hours or so. The more you are sweating, swimming or exercising, the more often you need to reapply. Some sun blocks are more waterproof or made for athletics, but you still need to apply them frequently to get full protection.

That goes for using makeup or lotion with SPF protection in the morning – unless you are reapplying your makeup every few hours, you need additional UV protection throughout the day.

People also often don’t apply enough sunscreen. You need to use enough for full coverage anywhere you are exposed to the sun and if you are using a spray, it should look wet or shiny after you’ve sprayed it on.

Protective clothing works, but again, think about how much coverage you will need. A regular cotton T-shirt provides some protection but not as high as UV protective clothing. A baseball cap only protects your forehead, not your neck and ears. Pick the right clothing for the job.

Tanned skin won’t keep you from getting burnt

I’ve been guilty in the past of a common misperception that if you tan well, you are not at risk. Many patients I know, myself included, thought that if you tan darkly you “don’t get skin cancer.” Little did I know that cumulative sun exposure steadily increases your risk of getting skin cancer – it’s not only from “getting a sunburn.” We all need to take care.

People with fair skin do tend to have higher risk of UV damage and skin cancer, but other factors such as family history combined with cumulative sun damage can mean anyone is at risk and should protect their skin. Overcast weather may also seem safer, but clouds don’t block out all the UV light and you can still get UV damage on those gray days.

Don’t forget your eyes, ears and elbows

I had a patient that had an itchy spot on their scalp and didn’t think much of it until a hairdresser noted it during a haircut. It turned out to be a malignant melanoma. People tend to forget that our scalp, ears and the tops of our feet get exposed, and we see patients every year with precancerous and cancerous growths in these areas. Don’t forget your hat and SPF 30-plus sunscreen to protect those areas.

UV light can also damage your lens, which may increase risk for early cataracts. Use sunglasses with UV protection to protect your eyes, particularly when you’re getting reflection like on water or snow skiing.

It’s easy to forget to add protection when we’re not purposefully exposing ourselves to sun like during exercise or recreation. I’ve seen squamous cell carcinomas on the forearms on truck drivers and others who drive for a living and let that elbow hang out the window. UV protection should extend to road trips, mowing the lawn, running errands, etc.

Your cellphone and your partner are good skin cancer safety tools

If there’s an upside to skin cancer it’s that we can often see it and catch it early, especially if we know what to look for. The most common forms of skin cancer, basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas, are highly treatable if detected early and treated appropriately. Melanoma is considered the most serious skin cancer; early detection and treatment are also crucial for melanoma.

Self-examination is a good way to detect skin with an abnormal appearance or pigmentation, change, or growth. Check your skin frequently and monitor for spots or moles that change over time, and spots that have asymmetry, irregular borders, multiple colors rather than a regular shade, or anything large or growing rapidly (larger than a pencil eraser needs a second look).

Self-exam can be helped by using your phone to take pictures of any changes or skin you’re concerned about. You can take photos over time to monitor changes and share those photos with providers, including over secure email, to get a sense if it’s something to get checked out further. You can also enlist your partner or spouse (or hair stylist) to look at your scalp, back and other spots to watch for changes over time or new concerns.

When in doubt, get it checked. It’s better to catch precursor lesions early that might turn into skin cancer if left untreated. Checking with a provider can also help identify benign moles that don’t warrant treatment and give you peace of mind.

You can get a skin check as part of your annual wellness exam. Many people are still behind on regular checkups and routine care after the pandemic restrictions, so get your visit scheduled and get any concerning spots checked out before they may become harder to treat.

It’s never too late to start protecting your skin

Sun damage is cumulative. Each time you expose skin without protection can add a little bit, sunburn or not. UV protection like SPF 30+ sunscreen, protective clothing and a broad-brim hat are the foundation to sun protection, especially this time of year. Ongoing defense and early intervention are key to skin cancer prevention and treatment.

It’s never too late to protect your skin, so throw on that hat, slather with sunscreen, and have fun this summer!

Dr. Jeff Markin is a family medicine physician practicing at Kaiser Permanente’s Veradale Medical Center.