Idaho State Police investigate fatal collision between two motorcycles on U.S. 95

Idaho State Police are investigating a collision between two motorcycles last week in Nez Perce County that left one man dead.

The 71-year-old man, whose name was not released, was traveling north on U.S. 95 at about 7:30 p.m. on July 8, near Sweetwater, Idaho, when he rear-ended a fellow motorcyclist also traveling north. The other man, who was not injured in the crash, was beginning to turn onto Mcintyre Road when he was rear-ended.

The 71-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Both men were wearing helmets, ISP said.