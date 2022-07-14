Idaho State Police investigate fatal collision between two motorcycles on U.S. 95
July 14, 2022 Updated Thu., July 14, 2022 at 6:11 p.m.
Idaho State Police are investigating a collision between two motorcycles last week in Nez Perce County that left one man dead.
The 71-year-old man, whose name was not released, was traveling north on U.S. 95 at about 7:30 p.m. on July 8, near Sweetwater, Idaho, when he rear-ended a fellow motorcyclist also traveling north. The other man, who was not injured in the crash, was beginning to turn onto Mcintyre Road when he was rear-ended.
The 71-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Both men were wearing helmets, ISP said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.