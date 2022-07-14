Ivana Trump, former wife of Donald Trump, dead at age 73

By Washington Post Staff

Ivana Trump, a former wife of Donald Trump, has died at age 73.

The former president announced her death in a post on Truth Social:

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Ivana Trump was the former president’s first wife. The cause of death was unknown.

Born under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia to an engineer and a telephone operator, Ivana Marie Zelníčková Trump was a skier and fashion model who immigrated to the Americas in the 1970s, first arriving in Canada.

According to a New York Magazine article from the time, Ivana Trump met Donald Trump during a trip to New York, in which she was working as a model to promote the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. They married in 1977 and divorced in 1992. She kept his surname.