Motorcyclist killed after July 9 crash in Spokane Valley identified

The Spokane County Medical Examiner released the name of a motorcyclist who was struck by a suspected drunk driver on Saturday as 49-year-old Robby Pearson.

Pearson was seriously injured after the crash and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, including several skull fractures and brain damage.

He died on Tuesday as a result of the crash.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to the crash near the Spokane Valley Eagles Club, 16801 East Sprague, at about 8:20 p.m. Bonita Powers, 61, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

An initial investigation showed that Powers’ SUV was turning left to go east on East Sprague while Pearson was headed west.

Powers told deputies she did not have as much room as she thought. A breath test showed Powers had a blood alcohol content of .144, exceeding Washington’s .08 legal limit.