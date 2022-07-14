The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Chi. Cubs MLB

4:05 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Kansas City at Toronto MLB

5:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

Basketball, NBA Summer League

2 p.m.: L.A. Clippers vs. Utah ESPN2

3 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Denver NBA

4 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Golden State ESPN

5 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Phoenix NBA

6 p.m.: Indiana vs. Washington ESPN2

7 p.m.: Miami vs. Toronto NBA

8 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans ESPN2

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Minnesota at Indiana CBS Sports

Boxing

6 p.m.: Barboza Jr. vs. Zorrilla ESPN

Cycling

Noon: Tour de France USA

Golf

1 a.m.: British Open USA

10 a.m.: LPGA: Great Lakes Bay Invitational Golf

3 p.m.: PGA: Barracuda Championship Golf

Soccer, International Women

Noon: European Championship: Northern Ireland vs. England ESPN2

2 p.m.: Copa América: Argentina vs. Uruguay FS1

5 p.m.: Copa América: Peru vs. Venezuela FS1

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

6 a.m. The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: Crayon 200 USA

Baseball, MLB

1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

1:10 p.m.: Detroit at Cleveland FS1

4:15 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28

5:40 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego MLB

6:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas CBS Sports

Cycling

5 a.m.: Tour de France USA

Golf

2 a.m.: British Open USA

4 a.m.: British Open NBC

1 p.m.: LPGA: Great Lakes Bay Invitational Golf

3 p.m.: PGA: Barracuda Championship Golf

Lacrosse

1 p.m.: PLL All-Star Game ESPN

Mixed Martial Arts

11 a.m.: UFC: Ortega vs. Rodriguez ABC

Soccer, International Women

Noon: European Championship: Finland vs. Germany ESPN2

Track and field

Noon: USATF World Championships NBC

5 p.m.: USATF World Championships USA

6 p.m.: USATF World Championships NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

5 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter 301 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Detroit at Cleveland MLB

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Las Vegas at Connecticut ABC

3 p.m.: Indiana at Seattle CBS Sports

Cycling

5 a.m.: Tour de France USA

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite FS1

Golf

1 a.m.: British Open USA

4 a.m.: British Open NBC

3 p.m.: PGA: Barracuda Championship Golf

Soccer, International Women

9 a.m.: European Championship: Switzerland vs. Netherlands ESPN

2 p.m.: Copa América: Chile vs. Bolivia FS1

Soccer, MLS

Noon: Atlanta vs. Orlando ABC

2 p.m.: N.Y. Red Bulls vs. N.Y. City ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Columbus vs. Cincinnati FS1

Track and field

11 a.m.: USATF World Championships NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

4 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

