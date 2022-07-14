On the air
Thu., July 14, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Chi. Cubs MLB
4:05 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Kansas City at Toronto MLB
5:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
Basketball, NBA Summer League
2 p.m.: L.A. Clippers vs. Utah ESPN2
3 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Denver NBA
4 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Golden State ESPN
5 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Phoenix NBA
6 p.m.: Indiana vs. Washington ESPN2
7 p.m.: Miami vs. Toronto NBA
8 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Minnesota at Indiana CBS Sports
Boxing
6 p.m.: Barboza Jr. vs. Zorrilla ESPN
Cycling
Noon: Tour de France USA
Golf
1 a.m.: British Open USA
10 a.m.: LPGA: Great Lakes Bay Invitational Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Barracuda Championship Golf
Soccer, International Women
Noon: European Championship: Northern Ireland vs. England ESPN2
2 p.m.: Copa América: Argentina vs. Uruguay FS1
5 p.m.: Copa América: Peru vs. Venezuela FS1
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m. The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: Crayon 200 USA
Baseball, MLB
1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
1:10 p.m.: Detroit at Cleveland FS1
4:15 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28
5:40 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego MLB
6:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas CBS Sports
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Golf
2 a.m.: British Open USA
4 a.m.: British Open NBC
1 p.m.: LPGA: Great Lakes Bay Invitational Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Barracuda Championship Golf
Lacrosse
1 p.m.: PLL All-Star Game ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
11 a.m.: UFC: Ortega vs. Rodriguez ABC
Soccer, International Women
Noon: European Championship: Finland vs. Germany ESPN2
Track and field
Noon: USATF World Championships NBC
5 p.m.: USATF World Championships USA
6 p.m.: USATF World Championships NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
5 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter 301 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Detroit at Cleveland MLB
11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Las Vegas at Connecticut ABC
3 p.m.: Indiana at Seattle CBS Sports
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite FS1
Golf
1 a.m.: British Open USA
4 a.m.: British Open NBC
3 p.m.: PGA: Barracuda Championship Golf
Soccer, International Women
9 a.m.: European Championship: Switzerland vs. Netherlands ESPN
2 p.m.: Copa América: Chile vs. Bolivia FS1
Soccer, MLS
Noon: Atlanta vs. Orlando ABC
2 p.m.: N.Y. Red Bulls vs. N.Y. City ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Columbus vs. Cincinnati FS1
Track and field
11 a.m.: USATF World Championships NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
4 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
