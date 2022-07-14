The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Small wildfire near Cataldo 100% contained as of Thursday morning, officials say

July 14, 2022 Updated Thu., July 14, 2022 at 5:39 p.m.

By Carly Dykes The Spokesman-Review

A wildfire that broke out in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests near Cataldo early Wednesday morning has been entirely contained, the Idaho Department of Lands reported Thursday.

The 2-acre fire was 100% contained late Wednesday night with the use of a combination of excavators, bulldozers and hand tools, said Johnathan Luhnow, an IDL fire information officer.

Luhnow said no evacuations were put into place after the fire was detected around 4 a.m.

It is not known what sparked the wildfire, but investigators with the IDL will investigate the cause.

Charges are possible if someone caused the fire, intentionally or accidentally.

