Small wildfire near Cataldo 100% contained as of Thursday morning, officials say

By Carly Dykes The Spokesman-Review

A wildfire that broke out in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests near Cataldo early Wednesday morning has been entirely contained, the Idaho Department of Lands reported Thursday.

The 2-acre fire was 100% contained late Wednesday night with the use of a combination of excavators, bulldozers and hand tools, said Johnathan Luhnow, an IDL fire information officer.

Luhnow said no evacuations were put into place after the fire was detected around 4 a.m.

It is not known what sparked the wildfire, but investigators with the IDL will investigate the cause.

Charges are possible if someone caused the fire, intentionally or accidentally.