Spokesman-Review, League of Women Voters to host virtual secretary of state debate Thursday

Candidates running for Washington’s Secretary of State will take part in a live forum on Thursday hosted by the League of Women Voters of Washington and The Spokesman-Review.

Five of the eight candidates running for the office have confirmed their participation in the forum. Julie Anderson, Bob Hagglund, Steve Hobbs, Mark Miloscia and Marquez Tiggs will answer questions written by the League and The Spokesman-Review or submitted by voters.

The forum will be broadcast live at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on TVW and streamed on its website at tvw.org/video/. The public and the media are invited to attend via Zoom. To attend, visit the League’s website at lwvwa.org and click on the Zoom link on the home page.

S-R reporter Laurel Demkovich will moderate the forum.