STP will play the hits at Northern Quest

Stone Temple Pilots was one of the most polarizing bands of the ‘90s. The pop-rock band was one of the most commercially successful recording artists of the era, selling more than 40 million albums. However, STP was critically drubbed. When Stone Temple Pilots opened for unpredictable alternative rockers the Butthole Surfers in 1993, it was common to see female fans with “STP Sucks” written with lipstick on their cheeks.

It often seemed as if the slings and arrows directed at the band bordered on unfair.

However, after original singer Scott Weiland died due to an overdose in 2015, the band gained new respect. Smashing Pumpkins singer-songwriter Billy Corgan revised his take on STP. The mercurial Corgan praised the band after ripping them during the ’90s. Such luminaries as Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, South Hill’s Myles Kennedy and Juliette Lewis delivered heartfelt goodbyes.

Weiland was a captivating, fearless frontman, who had a gift for melody. Stone Temple Pilots crafted an array of hits during his prime, such as “Plush,” “Vaseline,” “Big Empty,” “Creep” and “Sex Type Thing.”

STP’s replacement Chester Bennington of Linkin Park fame, was a huge fan of the band since its inception; he died by suicide in 2017.

Jeff Gutt has fronted the band since 2017. STP, which will perform Sunday at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, features original members Dean DeLeo on guitar, his brother, bassist Robert DeLeo, and drummer Eric Kretz. The band is co-headlining a show with Daughtry.

Expect the hits, which is what most of STP’s set will be comprised of on the 30th anniversary of its breakthrough album, “Core.”