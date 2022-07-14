This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
July 14, 2022
"Lore Olympus: Volume Two," by Rachel Smythe. (Penguin Random House/TNS) (Penguin Random House/Penguin Random House/TNS)
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 2,” Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds)
2. “The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
3. “Rising Tiger: A Thriller,” Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)
4. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin,” Bobby Curnow, Kevin Eastman, and Tom Waltz (IDW)
5. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. “Suspects: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. “Escape,” James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
9. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
10. “The Measure: A Novel,” Nikki Erlick (Morrow)
Nonfiction
1. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation,” Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
2. “The Power of One More: The Ultimate Guide to Happiness and Success,” Ed Mylett (Wiley)
3. “How Are You, Really? How Are You, Really? Jenna Kutcher,” Jenna Kutcher (Dey Street)
4. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
5. “Finding Me: A Memoir,” Viola Davis (Harperone)
6. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown (Random House)
7. “Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland,” Kristi Noem (Twelve)
8. “Scars and Stripes: An Unapologetically American Story of Fighting the Taliban, UFC Warriors, and Myself,” Tim Kennedy and Nick Palmisciano (Atria)
9. “James Patterson: The Stories of My Life,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)
10. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
