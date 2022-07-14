This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Lore Olympus: Volume Two," by Rachel Smythe. (Penguin Random House/TNS) (Penguin Random House/Penguin Random House/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 2,” Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds)

2. “The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

3. “Rising Tiger: A Thriller,” Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)

4. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin,” Bobby Curnow, Kevin Eastman, and Tom Waltz (IDW)

5. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “Suspects: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. “Escape,” James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

9. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

10. “The Measure: A Novel,” Nikki Erlick (Morrow)

Nonfiction

1. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation,” Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

2. “The Power of One More: The Ultimate Guide to Happiness and Success,” Ed Mylett (Wiley)

3. “How Are You, Really? How Are You, Really? Jenna Kutcher,” Jenna Kutcher (Dey Street)

4. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

5. “Finding Me: A Memoir,” Viola Davis (Harperone)

6. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown (Random House)

7. “Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland,” Kristi Noem (Twelve)

8. “Scars and Stripes: An Unapologetically American Story of Fighting the Taliban, UFC Warriors, and Myself,” Tim Kennedy and Nick Palmisciano (Atria)

9. “James Patterson: The Stories of My Life,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)