News >  Crime/Public Safety

25-year-old suspected of shooting two teens in northwest Spokane arrested in Arkansas

July 15, 2022 Updated Fri., July 15, 2022 at 4:52 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Authorities in Arkansas arrested a 25-year-old Spokane man suspected of shooting two teens last month in northwest Spokane.

Spokane police Thursday worked with law enforcement in Arkansas to arrest Jordan D. Genzlinger, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Genzlinger is charged with two counts of first-degree assault in the shooting that left two teens, 15 and 16, injured with non-life-threatening injuries at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex.

Officers arrived at the sports complex, 5701 N. Assembly St., at about 12:45 a.m. June 29 after they received multiple reports of a large fight that led to a shooting, police said in a previous release. They located the two wounded teenagers and provided medical care until paramedics took over, officers said.

Genzlinger is in jail in Lincoln, Arkansas. He will be extradited to Spokane.

