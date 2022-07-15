Blake Snyder takes first-round lead at Rosauers Open Invitational with 8-under 63

From staff reports

Blake Snyder arrived at the tee box on No. 18 in a tie for fourth place and left the green alone in first after Friday’s opening round of the 35th Rosauers Open Invitational.

Snyder, from the Pacific Northwest Golf Academy in Issaquah, Washington, eagled the par-5 18th to cap an 8-under-par 63 at Indian Canyon Golf Course and move past a trio of players – 2019 Rosauers champion Scott Erdmann, Craig Crandall and Ben Nelson – at 7 under.

Snyder birdied five of the first eight holes and was 7 under after consecutive birdies on Nos. 11 and 12. He made his only bogey on the par-3 13th but finished in style with an eagle on his closing hole.

Crandall, assistant pro at Rock Creek Country Club in Portland, eagled the par-5 second en route to his 64. Erdmann, assistant pro at Oswego Lake Country Club in Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Nelson, pro at Linden Golf and Country Club in Puyallup, Washington, both had bogey-free scorecards.

Tyler Carlson, assistant pro at Quail Ridge in Clarkston, is in fifth place after shooting 65. Former Manito pro Steve Prugh (66) is in sixth in the 54-hole tournament. Prugh’s son, Corey, a four-time Rosauers champion, opened with 69 and defending champion Colin Inglis carded a 71.

Three amateurs – Spokane’s Andrew Von Lossow, Reid Hatley of Hayden Lake Country Club and Washington State University’s Jaden Cantafio – shot 4-under 67s and share seventh place .