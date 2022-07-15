The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 84° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Body of Lewiston man recovered in Clearwater River

July 15, 2022 Updated Fri., July 15, 2022 at 6:36 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered a Lewiston man’s body from the Clearwater River on Friday morning.

The body of Wayne Kirtley Jr., 57, was discovered in about 14 feet of water about 150 feet from the shoreline, the sheriff’s office said in a release. The sheriff’s office had responded to a report at about 7:50 p.m. that Kirtley went into the water on the south side of Memorial Bridge in Lewiston and did not resurface.

Rescue teams from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office continued to look for Kirtley until dark with no success, the release said.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office advised the public to use caution when swimming in any of the local rivers.

“The waters around the region are still high with the mountain snow run off and still cold,” the sheriff’s office said. “The temperature of the Clearwater River near the Memorial Bridge is currently about 56 degrees.”

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety