Fire at Gig Harbor marina burns, partially sinks 80-foot boat

By Peter Talbot (Tacoma) News Tribune

Firefighters in Gig Harbor responded early Friday after a fire broke out at a marina. The blaze sank an 80-foot boat and caused damage to another.

No injuries were reported. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One said the cause and origin of the fire are being investigated. It was working with the Gig Harbor Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, the state Department of Ecology and the Pierce County fire marshal to clean up and investigate.

Fire crews responded about 3:07 a.m. to the 8900 block of Harborview Drive, department spokesperson Tina Curran said. She said a jogger reported seeing flames. Crews found one boat on fire in the last slip of a pier near the restaurant Anthony’s at Gig Harbor.

The boat was not occupied when crews arrived. Curran said the boat’s owner told the department that no one should have been aboard the vessel, which is about 10 years old.

While crews were battling the fire, Curra said, the boat became loose from the dock. She said West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s fireboat, Endeavor, assisted.

“They were an incredible resource,” Curran said. “They were able to even push the boat back so we could get it re-secured so it didn’t become a floating firebomb.”

Curran said Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One’s recent training at the marina helped crews pull off an efficient response.

The fire was under control within an hour of crews arriving, Curran said. It was contained to one boat, but another large boat next to it took moderate exterior damage. Photos shared by the department showed scorch marks, several broken windows and some melted material on the boat.

The boat that took the bulk of the damage sank, with only the bow appearing to peek out of the water. Curran said the Endeavor helped to contain leaking fuel. She said she expected the boat would be pulled from the water in the next few days.