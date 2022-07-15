Music in Manito returns with lovely tunes on a summer’s eve

Note: Dinners may be brought in. Wine available by glass or bottle.

Cost: $15 at the door; reservations required by calling Barrister at (509) 465.3591

Cost: Front lawn, $55; back lawn, $35, through brownpapertickets.com. Back lawn seats for people 18 and younger will be available for $5 at the park.

When: Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 p.m., with seating open at 5:30 p.m.

Northwest BachFest’s annual outdoor concert series Music in Manito returns this week for two nights of performances, as part of a slate of five concerts.

Formerly called Mozart on a Summer’s Eve, the Music in Manito concerts will be Tuesday and Wednesday east of the fountain in the Duncan Gardens and will feature world music performances by Isa Najem, a Bahraini oud musician, award-winning film score composer and cellist. The oud is an ancient instrument that is similar to a lute.

A chamber group featuring violinist Helen Hwaya Kim will perform Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” followed by a set of jazz from the Judy Carmichael Jazz Trio.

Concerts will be held rain or shine, and picnics are always welcome.

The week will also feature two free lunchtime concerts in the lobby of the Historic Davenport Hotel. At noon Tuesday, Grammy-winning cellist and BachFest artistic director Zuill Bailey will perform a solo set. The next day at noon, he will be joined by Kim on violin.

The week’s festivities will conclude Friday with an Afterglow concert at Barrister Winery.

The concert will feature a celebration of oud, guitar and cello performed by the Afterglow Trio, Najem on oud, Chris Beroes-Haigis on guitar and Cicely Parnas on cello.