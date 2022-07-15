Police investigating body discovered at Fish Lake

The Spokane Police Department is investigating a body that was discovered at the Fish Lake trailhead on Thursday evening.

Police responded to a call about a body that was discovered at the trailhead at about 6:45 p.m., police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said. It was discovered in the brush, away from the main trail where most people bike or walk, she said.

The police department’s major crimes unit was also on the scene. Police have not determined if foul play was involved, Humphreys said.

Details about the deceased person’s identity have not been released yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.