Spokane’s deadly heatwave impacted annual report from medical examiner

Last July, 20 people died during a record-breaking heatwave, when temperatures reached 109 degrees with overnight lows in the 70s, offering little hope of cooling hot homes.

“That is more than the last eight previous years put together,” said Dr. Veena Singh, Spokane County Chief Medical Examiner.

The findings are part of the medical examiner’s office’s 2021 year-end report, which was recently published.

The majority of the heat deaths were elderly people who died in their homes, Singh said. That’s contrary to the common belief that homeless people are the most at risk during a heatwave, Singh said.

Singh credited the city and county’s work to provide cooling centers and other resources to homeless people as an effort that saved lives.

“Kudos to Spokane County for providing cooling centers and other ways for the unsheltered people to get out of the elements,” Singh said.

The people who died at home had mobility or mental health issues that may have prevented them from leaving, she said. They also were commonly in mobile homes or high-rise apartment buildings that didn’t have suitable cooling , Singh said.