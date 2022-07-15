Toribio homers for third straight game as Eugene downs Spokane 8-1

From staff reports

From staff reports

EUGENE – Luis Toribio hit a grand slam with two outs to cap a six-run sixth inning and Eugene ran away with an 8-1 Northwest League win over Spokane on Friday.

Toribio, who has homered in three consecutive games, went 2 for 4 to lead the Emeralds (10-9 second half) over the Indians (8-10) for the second straight night.

Spokane took a 1-0 lead on an RBI double by Hunter Goodman in the second inning. Eugene’s Riley Mahan hit a two-run homer in the third.

Indians starting pitcher Will Ethridge (4-5) threw 5⅔ innings, allowing seven runs on five hits and one walk.

Ethridge was pulled for Anderson Pilar before Toribio stepped to the plate in the sixth. Pilar got ahead with two straight strikes before throwing two balls and allowing Tobibio to hit his grand slam to right field.