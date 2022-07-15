The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 84° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Two motorcyclists killed in Chelan County crash

July 15, 2022 Updated Fri., July 15, 2022 at 5:27 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Two motorcyclists from Leavenworth were killed in a late-night collision between a motorcycle and a truck on Thursday in Chelan County, Washington State Patrol said in a release.

Jason A. Rude-Jonason, 42, and Tiffany L. Rutherford, 42, were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Coles Corner, about 15 miles north of Leavenworth, police said. The two were travelling south on Route 207 on a Kawasaki motorcycle when they crashed into the rear of a Ford F150 at a high speed.

The two passengers in the truck contacted first responders and were uninjured in the collision.

Both of the motorcycle riders were wearing helmets. Police are investigating the crash.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety