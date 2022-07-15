Two motorcyclists killed in Chelan County crash
July 15, 2022 Updated Fri., July 15, 2022 at 5:27 p.m.
Two motorcyclists from Leavenworth were killed in a late-night collision between a motorcycle and a truck on Thursday in Chelan County, Washington State Patrol said in a release.
Jason A. Rude-Jonason, 42, and Tiffany L. Rutherford, 42, were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Coles Corner, about 15 miles north of Leavenworth, police said. The two were travelling south on Route 207 on a Kawasaki motorcycle when they crashed into the rear of a Ford F150 at a high speed.
The two passengers in the truck contacted first responders and were uninjured in the collision.
Both of the motorcycle riders were wearing helmets. Police are investigating the crash.
