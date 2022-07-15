Two teens fatally shot in Lynnwood

By Christine Clarridge Seattle Times

LYNNWOOD – Two teens were fatally shot Thursday evening in Lynnwood, not far from where a group of teens was fired upon Wednesday, according to Snohomish County law enforcement.

The two boys, 15 and 16 years old, were shot at Spruce Park at 16834 36th Ave. W., according to the Lynnwood Police Department. They were taken to a hospital where they later died, police said.

Lynnwood police did not respond to questions about whether Thursday’s shooting was related to a drive-by shooting Wednesday at 36th Avenue West and 164th Street Southwest that is being investigated by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two teens – a boy and a girl – were shot just after 2 p.m. Wednesday as they were walking on a sidewalk with a group of young people.

“The group of juvenile victims returned gunfire at the suspect vehicle,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said in a statement.

The wounded teens were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with non-life-threatening injuries, she said. Two nearby houses were also struck by bullets.

O’Keefe said Major Crimes Unit detectives “have reason to believe the incident is gang-related and the parties are known to each other.” The suspects in the Wednesday shooting are not in custody, O’Keefe said.

Lynnwood police said detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses who were at the park during the incident but did not publicly release information about the suspects in Thursday’s shooting.