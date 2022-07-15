Woman killed in hit-and-run in northwest Spokane identified

A woman who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in northwest Spokane on July 5 has been identified by the Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office as Cassandra Bahzad, 42.

First responders located Bahzad dead at North Ash Street and West Everett Avenue, a residential area, at about 2:30 a.m.

The suspect fled the scene. Authorities have not been able to locate the driver.

The Spokane Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Officer Paul Taylor at (509) 835-4566 or to email phtaylor@spokanepolice.org.

Police are also asking for anyone with security cameras around North Ash Street and West Everett Avenue between midnight and 2:30 a.m. to submit the footage to the police department.