Luis Toribio homers for fourth straight game as Emeralds handle Indians

From staff reports

EUGENE – Hot-hitting Luis Toribio continued his home run streak Saturday against the visiting Spokane Indians, smashing his fourth homer in four games in the Eugene Emeralds’ 6-2 Northwest League win.

But Toribio wasn’t the only Emerald doing damage with the long ball. Luis Matos hit his fifth homer of the year in the seventh inning with one on and two out. Toribio’s 14th homer of the year was a one-run shot in the eighth.

The Emeralds also scored a run in the third and two runs in the sixth.

Spokane, which fell to 8-11 for the second half of the season, didn’t get on the board until the ninth, despite outhitting Eugene 10-8. Down 6-0 in the top of the ninth, Indians second baseman Nic Kent drove in a run, his sixth of the season, followed by pinch-hitter Robby Martin Jr., who picked up his 15th RBI on a ground out.

Braiden Ward, Hunter Goodman, and Colin Simpson all collected two hits apiece for the Indians. Simpson and Drew Romo doubled

.

Landen Roupp picked up the win for Eugene (11-9).

Joe Rock (7-6) took the loss.