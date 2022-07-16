Luis Toribio homers for fourth straight game as Emeralds handle Indians
July 16, 2022 Updated Sat., July 16, 2022 at 9:19 p.m.
From staff reports
EUGENE – Hot-hitting Luis Toribio continued his home run streak Saturday against the visiting Spokane Indians, smashing his fourth homer in four games in the Eugene Emeralds’ 6-2 Northwest League win.
But Toribio wasn’t the only Emerald doing damage with the long ball. Luis Matos hit his fifth homer of the year in the seventh inning with one on and two out. Toribio’s 14th homer of the year was a one-run shot in the eighth.
The Emeralds also scored a run in the third and two runs in the sixth.
Spokane, which fell to 8-11 for the second half of the season, didn’t get on the board until the ninth, despite outhitting Eugene 10-8. Down 6-0 in the top of the ninth, Indians second baseman Nic Kent drove in a run, his sixth of the season, followed by pinch-hitter Robby Martin Jr., who picked up his 15th RBI on a ground out.
Braiden Ward, Hunter Goodman, and Colin Simpson all collected two hits apiece for the Indians. Simpson and Drew Romo doubled
.
Landen Roupp picked up the win for Eugene (11-9).
Joe Rock (7-6) took the loss.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.