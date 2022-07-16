Medical examiner identifies body found at Fish Lake trailhead; cause of death under investigation
July 16, 2022 Updated Sat., July 16, 2022 at 8:57 p.m.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the body discovered Thursday at the Fish Lake trailhead in Spokane as 62-year-old Willard Neighbour.
The cause and manner of death are pending, the medical examiner said on its website.
The Spokane Police Department responded to a call about a body at the trailhead around 6:45 p.m., according to police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys. Neighbour was discovered in the brush, away from the main trail where most people bike or walk, she said.
The investigation is ongoing.
