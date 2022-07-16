Spokane police officer killed and four people hurt in Priest Lake golf cart crash

From staff reports

A Spokane police officer is dead and four other people were injured in a golf cart crash in Bonner County, Idaho State Police said.

Officers said the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday on West Lakeshore Road in the Priest Lake area. The driver lost control of the golf cart while driving south and it rolled.

The golf cart had five occupants, all from the Spokane area, officers said in a news release: a 57-year-old female driver, a 52-year-old female, a 56-year-old male, a 45-year-old male and the man who was killed, a 52-year-old.

Julie Humphreys, a spokeswoman for the Spokane Police Department, confirmed Saturday that the fatal victim and one of the other victims were SPD officers. She didn’t provide the officers’ identities.

ISP said the other four victims were taken to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.