One killed in Interstate 90 road-rage shooting in Spokane Valley, troopers say

A person was killed in what troopers are calling a road-rage shooting Friday night in Spokane Valley.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger said authorities received information around 9:40 p.m. of a road-rage incident on Interstate 90 between the Hamilton Street and Sprague Avenue exits, and subsequent reports of a shooting.

The victim crashed through a fence off the eastbound Sprague exit ramp, WSP said in a news release. The victim, who Senger only identified as an adult, died.

Senger said the incident, including the cause of the crash and cause of death, are under investigation.

He said WSP is looking for a Black male driver who brandished a firearm and was driving a white Chevrolet passenger car, possibly a Malibu . Those who have information are asked to call WSP or Crime Check.

The Sprague exit was blocked for about six hours, opening around 4 a.m. Saturday, Senger said. Some eastbound I-90 lanes were closed for a time near Thor and Freya streets.

Senger encouraged drivers who are involved in a road-rage incident to remove themselves from the situation and try not escalate the matter.