Post Falls man dies several days after motorcycle crash near Worley

A Post Falls man involved in a motorcycle crash near Worley earlier this month has died, Idaho State Police said.

The crash happened at 11:39 a.m. July 9 on Highway 95, ISP said in a news release.

The fatal victim, an 81-year-old man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was going south near milemarker 408 when he crashed with an 85-year-old man on another motorcycle.

Both men were taken to Kootenai Health for injuries, but the 81-year-old died several days later, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Both riders were wearing helmets.

The incident remains under investigation.