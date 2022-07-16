Post Falls man dies several days after motorcycle crash near Worley
July 16, 2022 Updated Sat., July 16, 2022 at 11:35 a.m.
A Post Falls man involved in a motorcycle crash near Worley earlier this month has died, Idaho State Police said.
The crash happened at 11:39 a.m. July 9 on Highway 95, ISP said in a news release.
The fatal victim, an 81-year-old man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was going south near milemarker 408 when he crashed with an 85-year-old man on another motorcycle.
Both men were taken to Kootenai Health for injuries, but the 81-year-old died several days later, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Both riders were wearing helmets.
The incident remains under investigation.
