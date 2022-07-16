Swimmers caught in current make it safely to shore; Spokane fire vehicle involved in minor crash on way to scene

Two swimmers who got caught in a current near Riverside State Park are OK, and so is one of the emergency crews involved in a minor crash on the way to the potential water rescue Saturday.

Spokane Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom Williams said the swimmers ventured too far into the Spokane River shortly before 2 p.m. near Bowl and Pitcher.

They were carried downstream a bit but were able to make it to shore safely on their own. Williams said the swimmers refused medical treatment.

A Spokane Fire water rescue unit was involved in a crash with another vehicle in an intersection on the way to the scene, Williams said. There were no reported injuries and there was only minor damage to the city truck. Williams said the vehicle remained in service Saturday.

Spokane-area fire crews have responded to several water rescue calls this summer.

Williams said the river is still a little swift and colder than one would expect.