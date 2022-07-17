The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Coeur d’Alene man dies in head-on collision near Bonners Ferry on Saturday evening

July 17, 2022 Updated Sun., July 17, 2022 at 4:14 p.m.

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

A 28-year-old Coeur d’Alene man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Saturday night south of Bonner’s Ferry, according to the Idaho State Police.

The man, who was not named, was headed south on U.S. Highway 95 when his Toyota SUV crossed the center line just after 10 p.m. and struck a Chevy pickup driven by a 30-year-old woman from Cocolalla, according to a news release. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The female driver, who was also not named by police, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed the highway in both directions for roughly four-and-a-half hours, according to police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ISP.

