Gonzaga’s Gabriel Hughes selected by Colorado Rockies at No. 10 overall in 2022 MLB draft
July 17, 2022 Updated Sun., July 17, 2022 at 5:29 p.m.
The Colorado Rockies selected Gonzaga pitcher Gabriel Hughes with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft on Sunday.
Hughes was graded as the No. 20 prospect by MLB.com entering the draft, after an 8-3 record with a 3.21 ERA and 138 strikeouts with the Bulldogs last season.
The pick sets up the Meridian, Idaho, native with a chance to continue playing in Spokane if the Rockies place him with their High-A affiliate – the Spokane Indians.
Fellow Gonzaga pitcher Trystan Vrieling is ranked No. 92 by MLB.com.
The first 80 picks of the MLB draft will be made tonight, with the third round beginning Monday at 2 p.m.
This story will be updated.
