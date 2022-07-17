Hunter Goodman sparks offense, Spokane Indians split series with Eugene

From staff reports

EUGENE – Hunter Goodman went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI and the Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 5-4 to salvage a split of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park on Sunday.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Spokane (9-11 second half), which out-hit Eugene 11-5 in the contest but went 4 for 16 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.

Goodman hit a one-out double in the seventh, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout for the go-ahead run.

The Indians took the early lead in the second inning as Warming Bernabel singled and went to third on a double by Goodman. Mateo Gil reached on an infield single to third and a throwing error by Carter Aldrete allowed both runners to score.

Julio Carreras doubled in the third and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Goodman.

Eugene (11-10) got on the board with a solo home run by Vaun Brown in the bottom half. The Emeralds scored three in the fifth on back-to-back doubles by Riley Mahan and Brown.

In the sixth, Braiden Ward reached on an error, stole second base and scored on a blooped single by Julio Carreras to tie it at 4-4.

Indians starter Mason Green (1-1) went six innings and allowed four runs – three earned – on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. Austin Kitchen provided two scoreless innings of relief and Tyler Ahearn handled the ninth for his first High-A save.

The Indians are off until Friday for the MLB all-star break, when they start a three-game home series with NWL-leading Vancouver.