Police: Spokane teenager drowns Saturday at Corbin Park in Post Falls

Large red signs near the shore of the Spokane River in Corbin Park advise visitors to take caution if entering the water. The park is a popular spot for water recreation. (Nick Gibson / The Spokesman-Review)

The body of a 14-year-old Spokane boy was found in 10 feet of water at Corbin Park in Post Falls late Saturday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the park, just south of Interstate 90 on the Spokane River, around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Family members reported the boy had been missing for an hour. His clothing was found on the beach near the water, according to authorities.

A dive team recovered the boy’s body 20 feet from the shore just before 11 p.m. He has not been identified by authorities.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Corbin Park was open Sunday morning and saw several visitors. The nearly 30-acre park is a popular spot for outdoor recreation and features a disc golf course, walking trails and access to the Spokane River for kayaking, fishing and swimming.

Large red signs near the river shore warn visitors to enter the water at their own risk due to a strong undertow.