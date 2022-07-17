Seattle Mariners’ Ty France to replace Mike Trout in All-Star game

From wire reports

Mariners infielder Ty France has been added to the American League All-Star roster to replace Angels outfielder Mike Trout.

Coming into Sunday’s game at Texas, France had a slash line of .306/.376/.461 with 34 runs, 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 47 RBI, 21 walks and 14 hit-by-pitches.

He joins Julio Rodriguez as the second Mariner in Tuesday’s All-Star game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. France is the first Mariner to make the game as a first baseman since John Olerud in 2001. This is the first time the Mariners have had multiple All-Stars since 2018, and it is the first selection for France and Rodriguez.

France punctuated the selection with a solo homer into the second deck in Arlington in the fifth inning.

This story will be updated.