Seattle Mariners’ Ty France to replace Mike Trout in All-Star game
July 17, 2022 Updated Sun., July 17, 2022 at 1:57 p.m.
Mariners infielder Ty France has been added to the American League All-Star roster to replace Angels outfielder Mike Trout.
Coming into Sunday’s game at Texas, France had a slash line of .306/.376/.461 with 34 runs, 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 47 RBI, 21 walks and 14 hit-by-pitches.
He joins Julio Rodriguez as the second Mariner in Tuesday’s All-Star game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. France is the first Mariner to make the game as a first baseman since John Olerud in 2001. This is the first time the Mariners have had multiple All-Stars since 2018, and it is the first selection for France and Rodriguez.
France punctuated the selection with a solo homer into the second deck in Arlington in the fifth inning.
