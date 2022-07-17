Shooter disrupts Craig Robinson comedy show in North Carolina

By Travis M. Andrews The Washington Post

Comedian Craig Robinson was forced to flee a Charlotte comedy club where he was scheduled to perform on Saturday night after a man opened fire in the club.

“I’m performing at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina. There was an active shooter in the comedy club,” Robinson said in an Instagram video, which he posted from a concert by Big Time Rush, while the pop band played “Halfway There.” The band was performing at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, which is near the Comedy Zone. “Again, there’s an active shooter at the club I was at, so we had to run over here to this concert.”

“Big Time Rush to the rescue,” he joked.

A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told The Washington Post that police arrived at the club at approximately 9:15 p.m. Several patrons told them the unnamed male gunman “pointed a firearm at them and made threats of bodily harm.” He also discharged his weapon, though no one was injured. Police took a suspect into custody. Although they have not released the suspect’s name, they did say he has a prior felony conviction.

“I’m cool. I’m safe. It was just wild. I was in the green room and they were like, ‘Everybody get out,’ ” said “The Office” star. “It was wild. It was a moment for sure.”

Robinson has not responded to The Washington Post’s request for comment. A police statement said more information about the shooting would be released later, but did not specify when.